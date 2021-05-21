BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Time’

Time will premiere on BBC One on Sunday June 6th at 9pm, it has been announced. In addition to announcing the premiere date, BBC One has also released the trailer for the series.

Time explores life in the modern British penal system through the eyes of two very different men. Mark Hebden is a teacher, husband and father, who killed an innocent man in an accident. Consumed by guilt, he accepts and even welcomes his four year sentence. Separated from his family, he has no idea what to expect in this unforgiving new environment and needs to learn quickly how to survive.

Eric Reid is a prison officer. Caring and honest, Eric tries his very best to protect those in his charge, something which is a daily challenge in this understaffed and high tension world. When one of the most dangerous inmates identifies his weakness, Eric faces an impossible choice between his principles and his love for his family. Both Eric and Mark, officer and inmate, are seemingly trapped by their pasts and unsure of their futures. Each has to not only survive, but to find the strength and the way to move forward.

The three-part drama, which was created by Jimmy McGovern, is produced by BBC Studios Production and stars Sean Bean (Game Of Thrones), Stephen Graham (Line Of Duty), Siobhan Finneran (Happy Valley), Sue Johnston (Downton Abbey), Hannah Walters (This Is England), David Calder (The Hatton Garden Job) Nadine Marshall (Sitting In Limbo), Michael Socha (Being Human) and Aneurin Barnard (Dunkirk). Simon Maloney is the series producer, while Lewis Arnold is the director. The executive producers are Jimmy McGovern, Tom Sherry and Michael Parke for BBC Studios and Lucy Richer for the BBC.

Check out the trailer below:

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.