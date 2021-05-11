AMC UK Acquires ‘Turn: Washington’s Spies’, Sets June Premiere

AMC UK has acquired the UK rights to Turn: Washington’s Spies after striking a deal with international distributor Entertainment One (eOne). The show’s first season will premiere on AMC UK on Monday June 21st at 9pm.

While this marks the second UK deal for Turn: Washington’s Spies, this will mark the first time the series has aired on linear television on this side of the pond. Amazon UK originally acquired the SVOD rights to the show, however that deal has since lapsed.

Created by Craig Silverstein, Turn is set in the summer of 1778 and tells the story of New York farmer, Abe Woodhull, who bands together with a group of childhood friends to form The Culper Ring, an unlikely group of spies who turn the tide in America’s fight for independence. The drama series is produced by AMC Studios and stars Jamie Bell, Kevin McNally, Burn Gorman, Daniel Henshall, Seth Numrich, Angus MacFadyen, JJ Feild, Meegan Warner and Heather Lind.