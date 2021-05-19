Amazon Prime Video Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Bosch’ Season 7

The seventh and final season of Bosch will receive its UK premiere on Amazon Prime Video UK on Friday June 25th, it has been announced.

Based on Michael Connelly’s novels, Bosch follows the eponymous character, a relentless homicide detective, as he pursues myriad cases for the Los Angeles Police Department. The drama series is produced by Fabrik Entertainment and stars Titus Welliver, Jamie Hector, Amy Aquino, Madison Lintz and Lance Reddick.

The show’s seventh and final season puts Detective Harry Bosch’s famous motto center stage: “Everybody counts or nobody counts.” When a ten-year-old girl dies in an arson fire, Detective Harry Bosch risks everything to bring her killer to justice despite opposition from powerful forces. The highly charged, politically sensitive case forces Bosch to face a grueling dilemma of how far he is willing to go to achieve justice. IMDB TV has commissioned a spin-off series.

Check out the trailer below:

