UKTV’s Alibi Channel Acquires Linear Rights To ‘My Life Is Murder’ Season 2

My Life Is Murder will be returning to Alibi. The UKTV owned and operated channel has secured the linear rights to the show’s second season after striking a deal with international distributor DCD Rights.

As TVWise previously reported, Acorn TV UK will serve as the first run UK broadcaster for the series going forward after the streaming service boarded the production as a co-producer.

My Life Is Murder follows investigator Alexa Crowe (Lucy Lawless), who can’t help fighting the good fight – whether it’s solving murders or combating the small frustrations of everyday life. In each stand-alone episode, Alexa uses her unique skills and insights into the darker quirks of human nature to provoke, comfort and push the right buttons as she unravels the truth behind a raft of the most baffling of crimes. The drama series is produced by Greenstone TV for TVNZ, Acorn TV and DCD Rights in association with Network 10.

The show’s second season relocates the action from Australia to New Zealand. Alexa finds herself entangled in compelling new murder mysteries centred on fascinating and dangerous characters who will challenge, flirt with and frustrate Alexa… and sometimes threaten everything she cares about. There may be new friends and locations to explore, but Alexa’s life is still very much murder. Ably assisted by exuberant Madison Feliciano (Ebony Vagulans), Alexa is ready to use her powers for good and bring her always surprising sleuthing style back at full force in this charming, humorous series.