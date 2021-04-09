Star Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Rebel’

ABC’s Erin Brokovich inspired drama Rebel will receive its UK premiere on Star on Friday May 28th, it has been announced.

Rebel follows Annie “Rebel” Bello is a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. She’s a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.

The drama series, which is inspired by the life of Erin Brokovich, is produced by ABC Signature in association with Sony Pictures Television and stars Katey Sagal, John Corbett, James Lesure, Lex Scott Davis, Tamala Jones, Ariela Barer, Kevin Zegers, Sam Palladio and Andy Garcia.

