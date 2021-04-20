Star Acquires UK Rights To ‘Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.’, Sets May Premiere

Disney+’s general entertainment brand Star has acquired the UK rights to Hulu’s animated series Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. after striking a deal with sister company Disney Media Distribution. The show’s first season will premiere on the streaming service on Friday May 21st.

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. tells the story of megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. who has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet!

The animated series, which was created and penned by Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt, is produced by Marvel Television and stars Patton Oswalt, Melissa Fumero, Aimee Garcia, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ben Schwartz, Beck Bennett, Jon Daly and Sam Richardson. The executive producers are Jordan Blum, Patton Oswalt, Brett Crawley, Robert Maitia, Grant Gish, Joe Quesada, Karim Zreik and Jeph Loeb.

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. marks the latest exclusive U.S. acquisition for Star here in the UK. The Disney+ brand has previously secured the exclusive rights to an expansive slate of shows that includes: Hulu’s Love, Simon spin-off Love, Victor; ABC’s new David E. Kelley series Big Sky, Black-ish spin-off Grown-ish, and the Erin Brokovich inspired drama Rebel; Freform’s signature drama The Fosters; short-lived Marvel TV series Helstrom; Fox’s short-lived series Next and Filthy Rich; FX’s American Horror Story spin-off American Horror Stories, Y: The Last Man, and The Old Man; and Hulu originals Dollface, Dopesick, Only Murders In The Building and The Dropout.