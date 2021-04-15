Sky Witness Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Rookie’ Season 3

The third season of The Rookie will receive its UK premiere on Sky Witness on Thursday April 29th at 9pm, it has been announced.

The Rookie tells the story of John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. The drama series, which is inspired by a true story, is produced by eOne and ABC Signature and stars Nathan Fillion, Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin Jr., Melissa O’Neil, Eric Winter and Shawn Ashmore.

In the opening episode of the show’s third season, titled Consequences, nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer yet when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth. Alexi Hawley created the series ans serves as an executive producer alongside Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter and Rob Bowman.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.