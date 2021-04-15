Sky One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Intergalactic’

Intergalactic will premiere on Sky One on Friday April 30th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Intergalactic is set at a time in the future where Earth has drastically changed and the entire population is now governed by a global authority, the Commonworld. It tells the story of rookie cop and galactic pilot, Ash, whose glittering career is ripped out from under her when she is falsely imprisoned. A fearless gang of high-security female prisoners hijack their transporter spaceship and set off into the galaxy in pursuit of freedom. Across their journey through space, this disparate gang of women will fight, fall in love and betray each other. But one thing is for certain, the further they travel from Earth, the closer they come to understanding who they truly are.

The drama series, which was created by Julie Gearey, is produced by Moonage Pictures and Motion Content Group in association with Tiger Aspect Productions and stars Savannah Steyn (The Tunnel, Wannabe), Parminder Nagra (Bend It Like Beckham, ER), Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Sex Education), Natasha O’Keeffe (Peaky Blinders, Misfits), Thomas Turgoose (This is England) and Craig Parkinson (Line Of Duty). Nick Pitt is the series producer, while Fortitude helmer Kieron Hawkes is the director. The executive producers are Will Gould, Iona Vrolyk, Julie Gearey, Frith Tiplady, Matthew Read, Richard Foster, Tony Moulsdale, Paul Gilbert and Serena Thompson. Series creator Julie Gearey is also the showrunner.

