Sky One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Intelligence’ Season 2

The second season of Intelligence will premiere on Sky One on Tuesday June 8th (time-slot TBC), it has been announced.

Intelligence is a workplace comedy based in GCHQ’s Cheltenham office. When a power-hungry, maverick National Security Agent comes over to join an inept and tactless computer analyst and a newly-formed team tackling cybercrime, everything they know is shaken up. The comedy series, which was created by Nick Mohammed, is produced by Expectation TV and Sky Studios sand stars Nick Mohammed, David Schwimmer and Sylvestra Le Touzel.

In the show’s second season, Jerry (David Schwimmer) is on the back foot following his near deportation on charges of treason. However when it’s revealed that the Russians have got their hands on a cyberweapon that Jerry was instrumental in developing, his intel suddenly becomes vital to national, if not international, security. Facing some demons from his past along the way, he is firmly back in his alpha male comfort zone and heralded a hero. Meanwhile Joseph (Nick Mohammed) has romance on the cards since sparking up an online friendship with Charlotte from the GCHQ offices in Bude. Romance blossoms and not even Jerry’s meddling nor Christine’s ban on cross-departmental relationships can get in the way. As the season progresses, however, it soon becomes clear that while the initial cyber attack has been thwarted, the Russians are able to mutate the cyberweapon and Jerry’s personal security comes under serious threat.

