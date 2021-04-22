Sky One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Bloods’

Bloods will premiere on Sky One on Wednesday May 5th at 10pm, it has been announced.

Bloods follows tough-acting loner Maleek and his over-friendly divorcee paramedic colleague Wendy. Their partnership looks dead on arrival. But pretty soon they’re giving each other life support. An ensemble comedy, set within the fast-paced, never-ending rush of 999 call outs, Bloods charts Maleek and Wendy’s struggle to gain the respect of their fellow paramedics.

The comedy series, which was created by Samson Kayo and Nathan Bryon, is produced by Roughcut TV and stars Samson Kayo (Famalam), Jane Horrocks (Absolutely Fabulous), Lucy Punch (Motherland), Julian Barratt (Mighty Boosh) Adrian Scarborough (Gavin & Stacey), Kevin Garry (Absolutely Fine), Sam Campbell and Aasiya Shah (Raised By Wolves). Seb Barwell serving is the series producer. The executive producers are Ash Atalla and Alex Smith. The series was commissioned by Sky Studios’ Director of Comedy Jon Mountague and Sky Studios’ Commissioning Editor Tilusha Ghelani.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.