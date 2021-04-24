More4 Sets Premiere Date For ‘Coroner’

Coroner will premiere on More4 on Thursday May 6th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Coroner follows Jenny Cooper (Swan), a newly appointed coroner investigating suspicious deaths in Toronto. Jenny is a brave, determined yet vulnerable coroner, former ER doctor, and recently widowed mother, driven by an intense desire for the truth. She loves her son more than life itself and strives to support him while also trying to take care of herself. The passing of Jenny’s beloved husband has unlocked a primal connection to death, tied to a secret in her past that is only now coming to the surface.

The drama series, which is inspired by the best-selling series of books by M. R. Hall, is produced by Muse Entertainment, Back Alley Films and Cineflix Studios and stars Serinda Swan (Ballers), Roger Cross (The X-Files), Éric Bruneau (Blue Moon), Ehren Kassam (DeGrassi: Next Class), Tamara Podemski (Rabbit Fall), Alli Chung (UnReal), Lovell Adams-Gray (Second Jen) and Saad Siddiqui (Madame Secretary). Series creator Morwyn Brebner is the showrunner and serves as executive producer alongside Adrienne Mitchell, Jonas Prupas, Peter Emerson and Brett Burlock. The series has previously aired in the UK on Universal TV and Sky Witness.

