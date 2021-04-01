Meera Syal & Adrian Edmondson Join BBC Three’s ‘Back To Life’

Meera Syal (The Split, The Kumars At No.42) and Adrian Edmondson (War & Peace, The Young Ones) have joined the cast of Daisy Haggard’s BBC Three comedy Back To Life for its upcoming second season.

Back To Life tells the story of Miri Matterson’s return to her seaside family home, having spent 18 years in prison for a crime committed during her formative years. Following her first few weeks on the outside, Miri, now a determined yet naïve adult, attempts to put the past behind her in order to have a normal life.

The series, which was created by Daisy Haggard and Laura Solon, is produced by Two Brothers Pictures and stars Daisy Haggard (Episodes), Adeel Akhtar (Four Lions), Geraldine James (Sherlock Holmes), Christine Bottomley (The End of the F****ing World), Jo Martin (Doctor Who), Richard Durden (Silent Witness), Jamie Michie (Shetland) and Juliet Cowan (The End Of The F****ing World) as Tina. The executive producers are Harry and Jack Williams, Sarah Hammond, Daisy Haggard, Laura Solon and Chris Sweeney.

Production on season two is now underway ahead of a late 2021 premiere. Showtime is co-producing for the U.S. market. “Laura and I are thrilled to finally start shooting the second series of Back To Life, said series creator, star and executive producer Daisy Haggard. “We were blown away by the reception to the first series, so it was both nerve wracking and exciting to write season 2! We can’t wait for you all to see the next chapter…”

While the BBC’s Director of Comedy Commissioning Shane Allen, who commissioned the second season alongside BBC Three Controller Fiona Campbell and Showtime’s Presidents of Entertainment Gary Levine and Jana Winograde, added: “The clever and twisted storytelling delves even deeper in this propulsive mystery peppered with playful black humour. This is a golden age for UK comedy talent to reach audiences across the world with the BBC kick-starting the journey.”