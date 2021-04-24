Jetpack Distribution Lines Up International Deals For ‘Clangers’

Jetpack Distribution has lined up a slew of deals with various international broadcasters for Clangers, which airs on CBeebies in the UK.

The kids content distributor has licensed the series to ZDF for their free to air children’s channel KIKA and will also be available through their online platforms including FVOD channel ZDFtivi. Additionally, Jetpack has sold the show to Mediacorp in Singapore, Ceska Televize in the Czech Republic, RTVS in Slovenia, and HRT in Croatia.

Clangers are kind, welcoming, warm and generous. They are inclusive and quirky, which often results in comedy from the situations they find themselves in. They are problem solvers too, usually discovering that the help of others is the solution. They communicate with distinctive whistles and a narrator assists the audience by commenting on their everyday events and adventures, rather like a knowing wildlife observer. The series is co-produced by CBeebies, Coolabi Group and Smallfilms.

“I was delighted to bring this show into our library. The stop motion animation is very high quality, and it is a wonderful combination of entertainment and education. Pre-schoolers are pretty enthralled by the characters and the way they interact in their world. Parents are on board as the show is so focused on problem solving”, said Jetpack Distribution CEO Dominic Gardiner. “We want to thank our public service broadcast partners in Europe and Asia. Finding the right homes for our shows is something we are so passionate about. And that’s exactly what we’ve done here.”