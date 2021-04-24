James Frain, Tracy Ifeachor, Sharon D. Clarke & More To Star In BBC One’s ‘Showtrial’

James Frain (Star Trek: Discovery, True Detective), Tracy Ifeachor (Quantico, Treadstone), Sharon D. Clarke (Rocks, Doctor Who), Sinéad Keenan (Little Boy Blue, Care), Celine Buckens (Warrior, Bridgerton), Kerr Logan (Strike, Game Of Thrones) and Lolita Chakrabarti (Vigil, Criminal: UK) have been cast in BBC One’s Showtrial.

Showtrial tells the story of Talitha Campbell, the estranged daughter of a wealthy property developer, who is charged with conspiring to murder fellow university student Hannah Ellis. The trial that follows places victim and accused – and their families – in the eye of a media storm. Into that storm enters Cleo Roberts, the duty solicitor on the night of Talitha’s arrest.

Refusing her father’s help, Talitha wants Cleo to lead her defence against a prosecution weaponising Talitha’s gender as well as her social privilege against her. The drama series was created by The Tunnel scribe Ben Richards and is being produced by World Productions in association with ITV Studios. Christopher Hall is the series producer, while Zara Hayes is attached to direct. The executive producers are Simon Heath for World Productions, Mona Qureshi for the BBC and Ben Richards. Production on the series is now underway in Bristol.

“I am delighted with the cast that has been assembled for Showtrial”, said series creator, writer and executive producer Ben Richards. “It is a brilliant ensemble of talented actors that feels modern, energetic, and perfectly suited for the complex characters and storylines.”

While Mona Qureshi, Executive Producer for the BBC, added: “Showtrial is utterly absorbing, twisty, thought-provoking British drama at its finest and we’re delighted to have found the perfect cast to captivate the audience with this story.”