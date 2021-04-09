ITV2 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Superstore’ Season 6

The sixth and final season of Superstore will receive its UK premiere on ITV2 on Monday April 19th at 7:30pm, it has been announced.

Created by Justin Spitzer, Superstore follows a group of employees at a big-box store and explores the examination of love, friendship and the beauty of everyday moments. The comedy series is produced by Universal Television and stars America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nichole Sakura and Nico Santos.

In the opening episode of the show’s sixth season, titled Essential, after the coronavirus hits, Amy and Jonah try to bring some order to the chaos in Cloud 9 while being pulled in multiple directions. The employees learn what it means to be considered “heroes” while Amy and Jonah’s impending move to California looms large. The show’s final season runs 15 episodes. NBC recently passed on spin-off series Bo & Cheyenne, which would have followed the daily lives of Cheyenne (Nichole Sakura) and her husband Bo (Johnny Pemberton) as they balance their big dreams with the harsh realities of being a blue-collar family in America.

