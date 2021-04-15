ITV Sets Premiere Date For ‘Viewpoint’

Viewpoint will premiere on ITV on Monday April 26th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Viewpoint follows a tense police surveillance investigation into a tight knit Manchester community and explores whether it is ever possible to observe the lives of others with true objectivity and zero effect. Surveillance detective DC Martin King sets up his observation post in the home of single mum and secret voyeur, Zoe Sterling, Zoe’s windows command a panoramic view of Westbury Square, and more importantly provides a direct sightline into the home of missing primary school teacher, Gemma Hillman; the home she shares with boyfriend and prime suspect in her disappearance, Greg Sullivan.

The five-part drama – which is based on an idea by Fleabag director Harry Bradbeer, who co-created the series with Ed Whitmore – is produced by Tiger Aspect Productions and stars Noel Clarke (Bulletproof), Alexandra Roach (No Offence), Amy Wren (The Last Kingdom), Fehinti Balogun (January 22nd), Catherine Tyldesley (Scarborough), Bronagh Waugh (The Fall), Sarah Niles (Catastrophe), Shannon Murray (Get Even), Phil Davis (Poldark) Ian Puleston-Davies (Pennyworth), Dominic Allburn (Jack Irish: Dead Point), Marcus Garvey (Last Tango In Halifax), Carlyss Peer (The Feed) and Erin Shanagher (The Bay). Clare Shepherd is the series producer, while Ashley Way is the director. Tiger Apect’s Lucy Bedford is the executive producer.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.