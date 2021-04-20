Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Thalissa Teixeira & Lucy Hale To Star In Alibi’s ‘Ragdoll’

Henry Lloyd-Hughes (The Irregulars, Killing Eve), Thalissa Teixeira (Too Close, Trigonometry) and Lucy Hale (The Hating Game, Pretty Little Liars) have been set as the leads in Ragdoll, AMC and Alibi’s six episode drama series that is based on the novel by Daniel Cole.

In Ragdoll six people have been murdered, dismembered and sewn into the shape of one grotesque body – nicknamed the ‘Ragdoll’. Assigned to the shocking case are DS Nathan Rose (Henry Lloyd-Hughes), recently reinstated to the London Met; his best friend and boss, DI Emily Baxter (Thalissa Teixeira); and the unit’s new recruit, DC Lake Edmunds (Lucy Hale).

The ‘Ragdoll Killer’ taunts the police by sending them a list of his next victims, with Rose’s name among them. And with those victims to protect, our heroes soon come under intense public scrutiny. A darkly funny, gruesomely imaginative serial killer thriller, Ragdoll also captures the fascinating but flawed friends struggling with the consequences of institutionalisation and trauma. Ragdoll was originally picked up by AMC and Alibi parent company UKTV back in February.

Freddy Syborn penned the adaptation, which is being produced by Sid Gentle Films. Lizzie Rusbridger is the series producer, while Toby MacDonald and Niall MacCormick are attached to direct. The executive producers are Freddy Syborn, Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris for Sid Gentle Films, one of BBC Studios invested indie production companies. Dan McDermott and Kristin Jones for AMC and Philippa Collie Cousins for UKTV. BBC Studios will handle global sales. Production is now underway in London.

“It is so exciting to be working with the wonderfully creative Henry again and a dream to have the incredibly talented Thalissa as one of our wonderful leads”, said executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle. “With the addition of the charismatic Lucy, we have a really magical trio bringing this adaptation to life.”