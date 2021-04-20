Gemma Whelan To Star In ITV’s ‘The Tower’

Gemma Whelan (Game Of Thrones) has been tapped to star in ITV’s The Tower, which is based on former Metropolitan Police officer Kate London’s novel Post Mortem. She will play lead character Detective Sergeant Sarah Collins.

The Tower opens as a veteran beat cop and a teenage girl fall to their deaths from a tower block in south-east London. Left alive on the roof are a five-year-old boy and rookie police officer Lizzie Griffiths. Within hours, Lizzie has disappeared, and Detective Sergeant Sarah Collins (Whelan) is charged with leading the investigation.

She not only has to track down Lizzie before she comes to serious harm, but also to uncover the truth behind the grisly deaths. What chain of events took two police officers and two children to the roof of that tower block – why did two of them die? Why did two of them survive? The antagonistic relationship between the experienced Sergeant Sarah Collins and the novice cop Lizzie Griffiths is at the heart of London’s novels and The Tower. What happened on the roof of the tower is the mystery that Sarah must uncover. When it’s finally revealed, the truth will cast its shadow over Sarah and Lizzie’s relationship and their lives.

The three-part drama is being produced by Windhover Films and Mammoth Screen and was penned by former Homeland writer and executive producer Patrick Harbinson. Paul Testar is the series producer, while Jim Loach is attached to direct. Sherie Myers is the co-producer. The executive producers are Patrick Harbinson, Damien Timmer and Karen Thrussell. The Tower was commissioned by ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill. The deal for the adaptation rights to Kate London’s novel series was brokered by Luke Speed on behalf of Alice Lutyens of Curtis Brown Group.