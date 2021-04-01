FOX UK Acquires ‘Cooper Barrett’s Guide To Surviving Life’, Sets May Premiere

FOX UK is adding another one-and-done to their line up. The Disney backed channel has secured the UK rights to the short-lived Fox comedy series Cooper Barrett’s Guide To Surviving Life after striking a deal with sister company Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution. The series will premiere on Wednesday May 5th at 10pm.

Cooper Barrett’s Guide To Surviving Life is a single camera comedy that explores what we all go through on our way to figuring out what life is all about. Cooper Barrett (Jack Cutmore-Scott) still doesn’t have the job he wants; he’s accidently fallen in love with his across-the-hall neighbor, Kelly Bishop (Meaghan Rath); one of his roommates, Neal (Charlie Saxton), just can’t seem to dump his bodybuilder girlfriend; his other roommate, Barry (James Earl), is a “loveable jackass” who can’t stop getting into trouble; and his 40-year-old-brother, Josh (Justin Bartha), a married father of two, is constantly popping in to come hang with the fellas.

The one thing they do have is each other. As Cooper struggles to survive each of life’s many challenges – a night in jail, an inappropriate text he never should have sent, an ill-advised household pet – he will guide us through the often-messy, always-hilarious ordeal, so that our lives don’t have to be nearly the entertaining disaster that Cooper’s is turning out to be. 20th Century Fox Television and the Jack Group are producing with series creator Jay Lacopo, Gail Berman, Bill Callahan and James Griffiths serving as executive producers. Fox cancelled the series after a single season back in 2016.

Cooper Barrett’s Guide To Surviving Life is the latest in a string of cancelled shows that FOX UK has acquired in recent months. It follows in the foot steps of such shows as Gang Related, The Grinder, Those Who Kill, Bless This Mess, Damien, Outmatched, Perfect Harmony, Take Two, The Family, Minority Report and APB. This pipeline of short-lived efforts from the states has allowed FOX UK to cost effectively program exclusive UK premiere titles despite the impact of the COVID pandemic on the industry.

Check out the trailer for Cooper Barrett’s Guide To Surviving Life below: