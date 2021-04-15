E4 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Goldbergs’ Season 8

The eighth season of The Goldbergs will receive its UK premiere on E4 on Thursday April 29th at 9pm with a double-bill, it has been announced.

Created by Adam F. Goldberg, The Goldbergs is set in the 1980s and follows the exploits a family with and in-your-face mother, a hot-tempered father and three eccentric children. The comedy series is produced by Sony Pictures Television & Happy Madison and stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Jeff Garlin, George Segal, Patton Oswalt, Sean Giambrone, Hayley Orrantia, Troy Gentile and Sam Lerner.

In the opening episode of the show’s eighth season, titled Airplane!, Beverly surprises the family with an end-of-summer vacation to Miami with the flight down resembling the classic film, and Geoff accidentally spills to Erica the real reason for the trip. In the following episode, titled The Prettiest Boy In School, Adam, now a senior, returns to William Penn Academy as he wrestles with the fact that he is a cool kid and no longer a nerd while his original friend group isn’t as lucky. Meanwhile, Beverly attempts to have a more grown-up relationship with Erica and Barry before they head back to college.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.