E4 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Batwoman’ Season 2

The second season of Batwoman will receive its UK premiere on E4 on Sunday April 18th at 8pm, it has been announced.

Batwoman tells the story of Kate Kane, who, armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman. She is an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope. The drama series, which is based on the DC character, is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and stars Javica Leslie, Rachel Skarsten, Dougray Scott, Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson, Meagan Tandy and Elizabeth Anweis.

In the opening episode of the show’s second season, titled What Happened To Kate Kane?, Kate’s friends and family hold on to hope that Kate may still be found, a homeless 25-year-old named Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) stumbles upon Kate’s Batsuit. Focused on no longer being a victim, Ryan takes the suit to use as armor and goes rogue in the streets of Gotham, taking out various members of a new gang called the False Face Society. Meanwhile, both Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) launch searches for Kate, Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang) grapples with losing yet another family member, Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy) struggles with things left unsaid to her first love, and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is furious that someone got to Kate before she could exact her revenge. At the same time, “Bruce Wayne” (guest star Warren Christie) returns under the pretense of searching for Kate, but the truth is he wants his suit back and it becomes the clash of imposters as “Batwoman” and “Bruce” square off.

