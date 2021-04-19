Disney+ Orders First UK Original Series ‘The Ballad Of Renegade Neil’, ‘Culprits’ & ‘Extraordinary’

Disney+ has picked up their first ever UK original scripted series. The streamer has commissioned The Ballad Of Renegade Neil, Culprits, and Extraordinary. The Ballad Of Renegade Neil will launch on Disney+ itself, while Culprits and Extraordinary will air under the Star brand. All three series have received 8 episode orders.

“These three outstanding titles represent exactly where we want to be with our commissioning strategy for Disney and Star – projects of scale, originality and with top talent attached”, said Liam Keelan, Vice President Original Content. “This is just the beginning of a concerted push to bring the best ideas and storytellers to the service, appealing to audiences both here in the UK and across the globe.”

The Ballad Of Renegade Neil is described as a swashbuckling adventure series set in the 18th century. When she’s framed for murder, Nell Jackson is forced into a life of highway robbery, along with her two orphaned sisters Roxanne and George. Aided by a plucky little spirit called Billy Blind, Nell realises that fate has put her on the wrong side of the law for a reason, a reason much bigger than she could’ve ever imagined, a reason that goes right up to Queen Anne and beyond, to the struggle for power raging across the battlefields of Europe. Happy Valley scribe Sally Wainwright penned the series, which is being produced by Lookout Point. Sally Wainwright, Faith Penhale and Will Johnston are the executive producers.

Culprits is described as a dark and funny heist series that follows what happens after a heist, when the crew have gone their separate ways, but are being targeted by a killer one-by-one. The thriller series was created by J Blakeson and is being produced by Character 7. Morenike Williams is the series producer, while series creator J Blakeson will also direct. The executive producer is Stephen Garrett. “J and I started working on the smart, twisty thriller that is Culprits a couple of years ago”, Garrett said. “We are immensely proud that Disney+ have decided to make it one of their platform-defining shows. The additional thrill for me is that I’m working with a writer-director at the very top of his game.”

Extraordinary follows Jen, a young, self-aware woman who lives in a world where everyone has a superpower… except her. The comedy series, which was created by Emma Moran, is produced by Sid Gentle Films. The executive producers are Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris and Charles Dawson. “It’s somewhere between a sitcom and an existential crisis”, said series creator Emma Moran. “This is young, female and fresh. It’s a story about real life and real identity crises – it just happens to be set in a world where superpowers exist. This show is uniquely British but with universal themes: everyone can relate to the feeling that we don’t quite measure up.”