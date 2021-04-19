Davood Ghadami Joins BBC One’s ‘Holby City’

BBC One is adding to the cast of Holby City. Davood Ghadami (EastEnders) has joined the cast of the long-running medical drama.

He will play Eli Ebrahimi, Holby City’s new Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon. He is a talented, if slightly idiosyncratic surgeon. Excitable, passionate and exploding with energy, Eli puts work above everything.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be joining such a brilliant show”, Davood Ghadami said. “Holby City is renowned for its quality storytelling and I’m excited for the audience to meet Eli and watch the drama that unfolds on his arrival!”

While Sean Gleeson, Series Producer of Holby City added: “We’re delighted that Davood has joined us. We are more than excited to welcome Davood from EastEnders to Holby and know that he is going to be a fantastic addition to our cast.”