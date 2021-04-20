Colin Morgan Join Alibi’s ‘We Hunt Together’ For Second Season

Colin Morgan (Merlin, The Fall) has joined the cast of Alibi’s original drama series We Hunt Together for the show’s second season. He will play Liam, the ghost-writer penning Freddy’s new book about her ordeal with Baba.

Other cast additions for the show’s second season includes: Nico Mirallegro (Our Girl) as Robert, who meets Freddy as a speed dating event; Angus Imrie (The Crown) as Freddy’s devoted childhood friend Henry; and Rik Makarem (Casualty) as James, who also meets the enigmatic Freddy at a speed dating event.

We Hunt Together follows two star-crossed killers who are on the loose with two dysfunctional detectives in hot pursuit. The drama series, which was created by Gaby Hull, is produced by BBC Studios and stars Babou Ceesay, Eve Myles, Hermione Corfield, Vicki Pepperdine, Babirye Bukilwa and Sharlene Whyte. The executive producers are Alexander Lamb and Priscilla Parish. Jane Dauncey is the series producer, while Jonathan Teplitzky and Rebecca Rycroft are attached to direct. BBC Studios handles global sales. Showtime previously inked a deal with BBC Studios for the U.S. rights to the show.

Season two kicks off ten months after series one’s dramatic finale and, after claiming to be a hapless bystander to Baba’s murder spree, Freddy has a degree of notoriety. Despite this new fame, Freddy is listless and, to appease the darkness inside her, is on the hunt for a new partner in crime. However, as people around Freddy start dying, it soon appears that someone already has the femme fatale in their sights. When the body count racks up, Jackson and Lola realise a new dangerous game of lust, obsession and murder has begun.