Channel 4 Orders Terry Pratchett Animated Adaptation ‘The Abominable Snow Baby’

Channel 4 is adding an animated special to their Christmas schedule. The broadcaster has ordered The Abominable Snow Baby, an adaptation of a Terry Pratchett short story that was published as part of his book of Christmas tales titled Father Christmas’ Fake Beard.

“Terry Pratchett’s The Abominable Snow Baby is a magnificent, heart-warming, riotously funny story about love, courage and compassion, said Channel 4 Head of Drama Caroline Hollick. “Witty, entertaining and deeply moving in equal measure, it captures the spirit of Christmas with Sir Terry’s unique charm”

The Abominable Snow Baby tells the story of a quintessentially English town which is thrown into disarray by a huge snowfall and the dramatic appearance of a 14-foot tall Abominable Snow Baby. Shunned and feared by the local townsfolk, Snow Baby is rescued by the indomitable Granny who along with grandson Albert, welcomes him into her home, showering her new pet with love and affection, changing the town’s perception and helping the community overcome their initial prejudices.

The one-off animated special, which is set to air this December, is being produced by Eagle Eye Drama in association with Sir Terry Pratchett’s indie Narrativia. The Abominable Snow Baby was commissioned by Channel 4 Head of Drama Caroline Hollick and Channel 4’s Commissioning Editor Gwawr Lloyd, and is being supported by a grant from the BFI’s Young Audiences Content Fund. Massimo Fenati is the director. The executive producers are Tess Cumming and Narrativia’s Rob Wilkins. Eagle Eye Drama’s Jo McGrath and Walter Iuzzolino are overseeing the project as joint Creative Directors. The special will feature traditional hand-drawn animation techniques.

“Sir Terry Pratchett rightly remains one of the world’s most read and passionately loved authors for readers of all ages and we are honoured to be working with Narrativia to bring this abominably brilliant story to life on screen for Channel 4 at Christmas”, said Eagle Eye Drama’s Chief Creative Officer Jo McGrath. “True to form, The Abominable Snow Baby is quirky, original and very, very funny and it’s a real coup for Eagle Eye to add this brilliant gem to its sparkling and expanding roster of animated tales.”

While Rob Wilkins, Managing Director of Narrativia and Manager of Sir Terry Pratchett’s Estate, added:” In his lifetime, Terry wrote over seventy books, which have been translated into 41 languages. He started his career as a writer of short stories for young people, who remained his favourite audience. The Abominable Snow Baby showcases Terry’s firmly held belief in not judging people on appearances, his reverence for the elderly, and his very genuine love of Christmas. Narrativia is delighted to see Terry’s work brought to life by the talented team at Eagle Eye Drama, in the fiftieth year of Terry Pratchett being a published author.”