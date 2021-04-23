BritBox Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Beast Must Die’

The Beast Must Die will premiere on BritBox on Thursday May 27th, it has been announced.

The Beast Must Die is described as a revenge thriller that is set on the Isle of Wight. Following the hit and run of a six-year-old boy, his mother is intent on avenging his death and the only thing keeping her going is the desire to hunt down and kill the man she believes is responsible. The troubled yet brilliant Detective Strangeways has to unpick this web of tragedy and steer a course to justice.

The drama series, which is based on the novel by Nicholas Blake, is produced by New Regency Television International and Ridley Scott’s Scott Free and stars Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight), Billy Howle (The Serpent), Jared Harris (Mad Men), Geraldine James OBE (Utopia), Nathaniel Parker (The Inspector Lynley Mysteries), Maeve Dermody (The Frankenstein Chronicles), Mia Tomlinson (The Lost Pirate Kingdom) and newcomer Barney Sayburn. Sarada McDermott is the series producer, while Dome Karukoski is the director. The executive producers are Ed Rubin, Emma Broughton, Marina Brackenbury, David W Zucker, Nathaniel Parker and Gaby Chiappe.

Check out the trailer below:

