BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘This Time With Alan Partridge’ Season 2

The second season of This Time With Alan Partridge will premiere on BBC One on Friday April 30th at 9:30pm, it has been announced.

This Time With Alan Partridge sees Alan handed a career lifeline – the chance to stand in (temporarily) as co-host on This Time, an evening weekday magazine show. The comedy series is produced by Baby Cow Productions and stars Steve Coogan, Susannah Fielding, Felicity Montagu, Tim Key, Clarissa Hoskin, Simon Kunz, Lolly Adefope and Simon Farnby.

In the opening episode of the show’s second season, Alan Partridge returns as co-host of BBC One magazine show This Time, relishing his career Indian summer and the chance to showcase his broadcasting chops to the nation every weekday evening. But conscious of being left in the shadow of co-presenter Jennie and alert to potential changes behind the scenes, Alan grows ever more anxious about his place in the big time. Now the main man on BBC magazine show This Time, Alan Partridge is thrillingly in his depth. But with changes behind the scenes, could his position be in jeopardy?

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.