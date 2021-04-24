BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Pursuit Of Love’

The Pursuit Of Love will premiere on BBC One on Sunday May 9th at 9pm, it has been announced.

The Pursuit of Love is a romantic comedy-drama about love and friendship. Set in Europe between the two World Wars, the story follows the adventures and misadventures of the charismatic and fearless Linda Radlett and her best friend and cousin Fanny Logan. Consumed by a desire for love and marriage, the two women are on the hunt for the ideal husband.

Their friendship is put to the test as Fanny settles for a steady life and Linda decides to follow her heart, to increasingly wild and outrageous places. As social and political divisions split the nation, their diverging choices raise personal questions that remain intensely relevant today – questions about freedom, about love and sex, and the mystery of the human heart. The three-part drama, which is based on the Nancy Mitford novel of the same name, is produced by Open Book and Moonage Pictures and stars Lily James, Emily Beecham, Dominic West, Dolly Wells, Andrew Scott, Emily Mortimer, Beattie Edmondson, Assaad Bouab, Shazad Latif and Freddie Fox.

Check out the trailer below:

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.