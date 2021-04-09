BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Call The Midwife’ Season 10

The tenth season of Call The Midwife will premiere on BBC One on Sunday April 18th at 8pm, it has been announced.

Call The Midwife is based on the memoirs of Jennifer Worth, who was a district midwife in London’s east end during the 1950′s. The drama series is produced by Neal Street Productions and stars Jenny Agutter, Linda Bassett, Judy Parfitt, Fenella Woolgar, Ella Bruccoleri, Helen George, Laura Main, Leonie Elliott, Stephen McGann, Cliff Parisi, Annabelle Apsion, Georgie Glen, Max Macmillan, Daniel Laurie and Zephryn Taitte. The BBC has already renewed the series for an eleventh season.

In the opening episode of the show’s tenth season, change is on the horizon in Poplar. Sister Julienne must determine whether a private clinic venture that will generate much needed income for Nonnatus House is a suitable workplace for the Sisters, and enlists the help of Trixie. The plan causes great tension between Sister Julienne and Dr Turner who is strongly against private health care. Their first falling out in over 20 years is felt by all, in particular Shelagh who feels caught in the middle. Trixie, however, is thrilled to be challenged professionally and agrees to spend six weeks at the Lady Emily Clinic. Lucille and Sister Frances are startled when a baby boy is born without legs below the knee. Sister Frances alerts Dr Turner, who frets this could be another Thalidomide case. Perturbed by the event, he determines to uncover the cause. Meanwhile, with the Church’s financial support, Cyril moves into the flat above the Buckle’s paper shop, while Sister Monica Joan’s crisis of faith continues to weigh heavily on her mind.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.