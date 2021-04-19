BBC One Eyes ‘Father Brown’ Spin-Off ‘The Sister Boniface Mysteries’

EXCLUSIVE: Sister Boniface will be making a return to BBC One after all. Sources tell TVWise that BBC One is finalising a deal to acquire the UK rights to Father Brown spin-off series The Sister Boniface Mysteries for their daytime schedule. Production on both Father Brown season 9 and The Sister Boniface Mysteries was impacted by the COVID pandemic, but I’m hearing both are now on track to premiere either later this year or in early 2022.

The Father Brown spin-off was originally commissioned back in January 2020 by BritBox North America and at the time there was no UK broadcaster attached. There had been some question as to whether or not it would premiere on this side of the pond on BritBox UK, but now I’m hearing that it will initially air on the Beeb and will then be made available for streaming on BritBox at a later date. Representatives of BBC One and BBC Studios did not immediately respond to TVWise’s request for comment,

The Sister Boniface Mysteries is set in 1960s rural Warwickshire and follows the investigations of Sister Boniface (Lorna Watson), Bride of Christ, vintner, and Crime Scene Investigator. Police forensics is rudimentary by today’s standards. DNA is yet to be discovered. Blood testing can take days. The notion of trace evidence is in its infancy and the preservation of crime scenes is shockingly hit and miss. Fortunately the Great Slaughter Constabulary has a secret weapon in its fight against crime.

Hidden deep in the countryside is St Vincent’s Convent, a small community of wine making nuns where ensconced in a laboratory is Sister Boniface. An IQ of 156 and a PHD in forensic science, plus an addiction to popular detective fiction and a fully equipped crime laboratory make Boniface an invaluable aid to Police investigations. Mud, blood, stains, hairs and fibres. If there is evidence to be found Boniface will find it. Poisons, trace evidence, blood stains, etymology. She’s more up to speed on the latest forensic techniques than the Police.

In her role as official Police Scientific Advisor, Boniface works alongside the dashing Detective Inspector Sam Gillespie and Felix Livingstone, a high-flying Bermudian Detective Sergeant. Felix was supposed to be on secondment to the Metropolitan Police but an administrative error lands him in Great Slaughter. A cast of eccentric local characters combined with his boss’s reliance on a nun leave him reeling. Although as Sam points out, that “Nun” ensures they have the highest clean-up rate in the county. Jude Tindall created the series, which is being produced by BBC Studios.