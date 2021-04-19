Amazon Prime Video UK Releases Trailer For ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season 2

Amazon Prime Video UK has released a teaser trailer for the second season of Star Trek: Picard, which is set to premiere later this year.

Star Trek: Picard follows Jean-Luc Picard in the next chapter of his life. The drama series is being produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment and stars Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady and Brent Spiner.

As revealed in the trailer, John de Lancie is set to reprise his role as Q in the show's second season. He first appeared in the pilot episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation and recurred across all seven seasons of the show. He also appeared as Q in numerous episodes of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Star Trek: Voyager and just last year had a cameo appearance in Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Check out the trailer below: