Amazon Hands Out Pilot Order To Harlan Coben Mickey Bolitar Adaptation ‘Shelter’

Amazon has handed out a pilot order to Shelter, an adaptation of Harlan Coben’s Mickey Bolitar novel trilogy that hails from MGM International Television Production.

“I can’t wait to work on this adaptation of my young-adult novels with the talented people at Amazon and MGM International TV Productions,” said Harlan Coben, who serves as an executive producer on the project alongside Erik Barmack and showrunner Ed Decter.

Shelter tells the story of Mickey Bolitar, who after witnessing his father’s death and sending his mom to rehab, is forced to live with his estranged aunt and switch high schools. Fortunately, he’s met a great girl, Ashley, and it seems like things might finally be improving. But then Ashley vanishes. Mickey follows Ashley’s trail into a seedy underworld that reveals that Ashley isn’t who she claimed to be.

And neither was Mickey’s father. Soon Mickey learns about a conspiracy so shocking that it leaves him questioning everything about the life he thought he knew. The pilot is set begin filming later this year. “Shelter is a compelling story that hooks you from the beginning, with a hero you love to root for in Mickey,” said Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television for Amazon Studios. “We’re thrilled to team with MGM, Harlan, and Ed to bring this popular character to life on screen.”

While Rola Bauer, President of International TV Productions at MGM, added: “Harlan Coben’s novels are exactly the right fit for our target global audiences: narratives that transcend borders and break boundaries. He is a brilliant storyteller who is read worldwide, and along with our talented showrunner Ed Decter, we are proud to bring this relevant story to the screen, together with our partners at Amazon Studios.”