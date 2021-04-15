Acorn TV Orders Crime Drama ‘Harry Wild’, Jane Seymour To Star

Acorn TV and their UK based development division Acorn Media Enterprises have ordered Harry Wild, an eight episode crime drama that hails from Dynamic Television and David Logan. Jane Seymour (The Kominsky Method) is attached to star.

Harry Wild follows Harriet “Harry” Wild (Seymour) is a retiring university literature professor who is finding herself at one of life’s crossroads. Jolted from a mugging, she reluctantly agrees to recover in the home of her son, Charlie, a senior police detective. Charlie’s family does their best to tolerate Harry’s inscrutable ways, but Harry speaks her mind.

Despite Charlie’s strong objections and warnings, Harry starts to interfere in her son’s particularly bafﬂing murder case when she notices the murderer has followed a pattern from a well-known play. When she successfully catches the killer by putting herself at great risk in the process, she ﬁnds a new lust for life. Harry and her protégé, Fergus, a troubled teen in whom Harry sees great potential where others see only a thug, quickly find new mysteries to solve. Harry’s expertise at her new passion brings her into direct conﬂict with Charlie, who needs nothing less than his mother causing trouble at work!

David Logan created the series and is penning the scripts alongside Jo Spain. Dynamic Television is producing the series for Acorn. The directors are Ronan Burke and Robert Burke. The executive producers are Jane Seymour, Daniel March and Klaus Zimmermann for Dynamic Television, James Gibb for Ardvella Entertainment, and Morgan O’Sullivan and James Flynn for Metropolitan Pictures. “We are thrilled that the amazing Jane Seymour will be bringing the foul mouthed, cigarette smoking, whiskey drinking character of Harry Wild to life”, said Dan March and Klaus Zimmermann, Managing Partners, Dynamic Television. “We thank our partners at Acorn for their tremendous confidence in Dynamic and we look forward to delivering a new murder mystery series that audiences won’t soon forget!”

While Catherine Mackin, Managing Director of Acorn Media Enterprises, added: “Jane Seymour, OBE has been a trailblazing celebrity in television, film and theater for nearly a half-century, and Acorn Media Enterprises is honored to have her star in and executive produce this new, captivating drama on our streaming service. We’re confident that our subscribers will be fascinated and entertained by her title role as a fearless retired university literature professor who uses her extensive literary knowledge to solve crimes. Harry Wild is the latest series of Acorn TV’s growing staple of mystery dramas led by strong female investigators – a category that has long resonated with our audiences.”