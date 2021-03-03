UKTV Co-Production ‘Frankie Drake Mysteries’ Cancelled After Four Seasons

UKTV is losing one of its scripted co-productions. Canadian public broadcaster CBC has announced that they will not be picking up Frankie Drake Mysteries for a fifth season. The show’s fourth and now final season is currently airing on CBC in Canada and on UKTVs Alibi channel here in the UK.

Frankie Drake Mysteries is set in 1920s Toronto and follows the city’s only female private detectives as they take on the cases the police don’t want to touch. In a time of change and hopefulness, their gender is their biggest advantage as they defy expectations and rebel against convention. Their cases take them through every cross-section of Toronto, meeting people of all backgrounds and means, as well as historical characters, along the way. Frankie and Trudy’s fearless sense of adventure gets them into all kinds of trouble, but they always manage to find a way out. They are new detectives for a new world – but is the world ready for them?

Created by Carol Hay and Michelle Ricci, the drama series stars Lauren Lee Smith (The Shape Of Water), Chantel Riley (The Lion King), Rebecca Liddiard (Alias Grace) and Sharron Matthews (Odd Squad). The drama series, which is filmed in Toronto and Southern Ontario, is developed and produced by Shaftesbury in association with CBC and UKTV, with the participation of the Canada Media Fund, the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit, and the Ontario Film and Television Tax Credit. For CBC, Sally Catto is General Manager, Entertainment, Factual & Sports; Trish Williams is Executive Director, Scripted Content; and Nicola Makoway is Executive in charge of Production.