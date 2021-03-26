Syfy Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Wynonna Earp’ Season 4

The fourth and final season of Wynonna Earp will receive its UK premiere on Syfy UK on Tuesday April 13th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Created by Emily Andras, Wynonna Earp follows the life of famous lawman Wyatt Earp’s demon-fighting great-great-granddaughter Wynonna, who inherited Wyatt’s mythic abilities. The drama series is produced by Seven24 Films and IDW Publishing and stars Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Shamier Anderson and Dominique Provost-Chalkley.

In the show’s fourth season, the infamous Earp Curse is broken, and witty and wild demon hunter Wynonna Earp would love to be celebrating with cold whisky and hot donuts. Too bad she has to rescue everyone she loves, save the town of Purgatory, and take on her most diabolical, Earp-hating enemy yet — all without her trustworthy gun, Peacemaker. And that’s just Monday.

