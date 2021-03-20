Star Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Grown-ish’

Grown-ish will receive its UK premiere on Star on Friday April 16th, it has been announced.

Grown-ish follows Zoey, Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow’s (Tracee Ellis Ross) popular, entitled, stylish and socially active 17-year-old daughter from Black-ish,” as she heads into her freshman year of college. The comedy series is produced by ABC Signature and stars Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Jordan Buhat, Emily Arlook, Francia Raisa, Chris Parnell and Deon Cole. In the series premiere, Zoey Johnson arrives at California University certain she will be a hot shot on campus, but quickly learns she may have a little more growing to do.

