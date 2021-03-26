Star Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Grown-ish’ Season 3

The third season of Grown-ish will receive its UK premiere on Star on Friday April 30th, it has been announced.

Grown-ish follows Zoey, Dre and Rainbow’s popular, entitled, stylish and socially active 17-year-old daughter from Black-ish,” as she heads into her freshman year of college. The comedy series is produced by ABC Signature and stars Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Jordan Buhat, Emily Arlook, Francia Raisa, Chris Parnell and Deon Cole.

In the opening episode of the show’s third season, titled Crunch Time, it’s Junior year and the gang throws an HBCU-themed Homecoming party to kick off the semester at their new off-campus house. Zoey returns from her summer internship abroad and realizes that she has to confront her feelings for Aaron and Luca quickly. When she learns about Luca’s grand gesture last semester, she needs to decide how she feels about it while balancing the high demand of her dream job, working for Joey Bada$$. Meanwhile, the rest of the crew is left to deal with some of the repercussions of their big mistakes before summer break, including an unexpected reveal of someone expecting.

