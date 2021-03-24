Star Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Grown-ish’ Season 2

The second season of Grown-ish will receive its UK premiere on Star on Friday April 16th, it has been announced.

Grown-ish follows Zoey, Dre and Rainbow’s popular, entitled, stylish and socially active 17-year-old daughter from Black-ish,” as she heads into her freshman year of college. The comedy series is produced by ABC Signature and stars Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Jordan Buhat, Emily Arlook, Francia Raisa, Chris Parnell and Deon Cole.

After the wide-eyed firsts of their freshman year, the show’s second season follows Zoey and her friends as they enter their second year at CalU with confidence and swagger. Learning from the ups and downs of their first year, they all think they’ve got their second year on lock, but quickly realize that they’re not as grown as they think.

