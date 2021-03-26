Star Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Filthy Rich’

Fox short-lived drama series Filthy Rich will receive its UK premiere on Star on Friday April 9th, it has been announced.

Filthy Rich is a southern Gothic family soap in which wealth, power and religion collide – with outrageously soapy results. When the patriarch of a mega-rich Southern family, famed for creating a wildly successful Christian television network, dies in a plane crash, his wife and family are stunned to learn that he fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written into his will, threatening their family name and fortune.

The drama series, which was cancelled after a single season, is produced by 20th Century Fox Television, Imagine Television and Fox Entertainment and stars Gerald McRaney (This Is Us), Kim Cattrall (Sex And The City) Melia Kreiling (Tyrant), Aubrey Dollar (Battle Creek), Corey Cott (The Good Fight), Benjamin Levy Aguilar (Straight Outta Compton), Mark L. Young (We’re The Millers) and Olivia Macklin (LA To Vegas), Steve Harris (The Practice) and Aaron Lazar (The Strain). Tate Taylor created the series, and wrote and directed the pilot. The series is executive-produced by Taylor, Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo, John Norris and Abe Sylvia. Sylvia serves as showrunner, and Kim Cattrall is a producer.

