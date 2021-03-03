Star Acquires UK Rights To ‘Grown-ish’, ‘Rebel’, ‘American Horror Stories’ & More

Disney+’s recently launched general entertainment brand Star has secured the UK rights to Black-ish spin-off Grown-ish and ABC’s Erin Brokovich drama Rebel. Grown-ish is set to premiere in April, while Rebel will debut in May.

Additionally, Star has announced they have secured the UK rights to a litany of upcoming FX and Hulu series including: American Horror Story spin-off American Horror Stories; Y: The Last Man; The Old Man; Only Murders In The Building; Dopesick; and The Dropout.

Grown-ish follows Zoey, Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow’s (Tracee Ellis Ross) popular, entitled, stylish and socially active 17-year-old daughter from Black-ish,” as she heads into her freshman year of college. The comedy series is produced by ABC Signature and stars Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Jordan Buhat, Emily Arlook, Francia Raisa, Chris Parnell and Deon Cole. Three season have aired state-side on Freeform.

Rebel follows Annie “Rebel” Bello is a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. She’s a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.

The drama series, which is inspired by the life of Erin Brokovich, is produced by ABC Signature in association with Sony Pictures Television and stars Katey Sagal, John Corbett, James Lesure, Lex Scott Davis, Tamala Jones, Ariela Barer, Kevin Zegers, Sam Palladio and Andy Garcia.

Grown-ish, Rebel, American Horror Stories, Y: The Last Man, The Old Man, Only Murders In The Building, Dopesick, and The Dropout join a slate of exclusive first run acquisitions at Star that also includes: Hulu’s Love, Simon spin-off Love, Victor; ABC’s new David E. Kelley series Big Sky; Freform’s signature drama The Fosters; short-lived Marvel TV series Helstrom; Fox’s short-lived drama series Next; and Hulu comedy Dollface.