Sky Witness Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Good Doctor’ Season 4

The fourth season of The Good Doctor will receive its UK premiere on Sky Witness on Tuesday March 16th at 9pm, it has been announced.

The Good Doctor follows Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, relocates from a quiet country life to join a prestigious hospital’s surgical unit. The drama series, which hails from House creator David Shore and Hawaii Five-0‘s Daniel Dae Kim, is produced by Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios and stars Freddie Highmore, Antonia Thomas, Nicholas Gonzalez, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Paige Spara and Jasika Nicole.

In the show’s fourth season Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. As his romantic relationship with Lea (Paige Spara) deepens, he will also face new responsibilities as a fourth-year resident when he is put in charge of supervising a new set of residents that will test him in ways he cannot predict. Meanwhile, the team must deal with the uncertainty and pressure that the COVID-19 pandemic brings now that it has hit their hospital.

