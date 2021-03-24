Sky Witness Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Station 19’ Season 4

The fourth season of Station 19 will receive its UK premiere on Sky Witness on Wednesday March 31st at 10pm, it has been announced.

Station 19 follows a group of heroic firefighters at Seattle Fire Station 19 – from captain to newest recruit – as they risk their lives and hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock. The drama series is produced by ABC Studios and stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Boris Kodjoe, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre and Stefania Spampinato.

In the opening episode of the show’s fourth season, titled Nothing Seems The Same, when the COVID-19 pandemic hits Seattle, the Station 19 crew leans on each other for support. Andy tries to make sense of her mother’s return, while Sullivan settles into a new routine. And it’s all-hands-on-deck when a group of teenagers unintentionally starts a wild fire. Chandra Wilson, Kevin McKidd, Patricia DeLeon, Laura Ceron, Noah Alexander Gerry, BJ Tanner, V. Vieux, Jayne Taina, Colleen Foy, Ansel Sluyter-Obidos, Jeannie Sakata, Kenneth Maseroll, Drew Powell, Nathan Wallace, Tess Aubert, Paul Lee, Justin Ellings, Matthew Erick White, Peter Onorati, Jack Conley and Reginald VelJohnson guest star.

