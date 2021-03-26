Sky Witness Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 17

The seventeenth season of Grey’s Anatomy will receive its UK premiere on Sky Witness on Wednesday April 7th at 9pm with a double-bill, it has been announced.

Created by Shonda Rhimes, Grey’s Anatomy follows the daily lives of the staff of the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. The drama series is produced by ABC Studios and stars Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Jesse Williams, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Giacomo Gianniotti, Greg Germann, Chris Carmack, Jake Borelli, Richard Flood and Anthony Hill.

In the opening episode of the show’s seventeenth season, titled All Tomorrow’s Parties, picks up one month into the pandemic, and it’s all-hands-on-deck as Meredith, Bailey and the rest of the Grey Sloan doctors find themselves on the frontlines of a new era. Meanwhile, an unintentionally started fire has first responders from Station 19 bringing patients into the hospital for treatment.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.