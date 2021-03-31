Netflix UK Sets Return Date For ‘Lucifer’ Season 5

Lucifer will return to Netflix UK to finish airing its fifth season from Friday May 28th, it has been announced.

Based on the DC Comics character and developed for television by Tom Kapinos, Lucifer follows the eponymous character who, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD punish criminals.

The hour-long drama is produced by Warner Bros. Television and stars Tom Ellis, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt and Lauren German. The executive producers are Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, Ildy Modrovich, Joe Henderson and Len Wiseman. Despite previously billing season five as the show’s final run, Netflix just yesterday that they had order a sixth and final season.

