More4 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Good Fight’ Season 4

The fourth season of The Good Fight will receive its UK premiere on More4 on Thursday March 18th at 9pm, it has been announced.

The Good Fight picks up one year after the events of the The Good Wife. An enormous financial scam has destroyed the reputation of a young lawyer, Maia, while simultaneously wiping out her mentor Diane Lockhart’s savings. Forced out of Lockhart & Lee, they join Lucca Quinn at one of Chicago’s pre-eminent law firms. The drama series is produced by CBS Television Studios and stars Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier, John Larroquette and Delroy Lindo.

The show’s fourth season finds Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart navigating a very different landscape. After they lost their biggest client, Chumhum, and their founding partner’s name was tarnished, Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart was forced to accept an offer by a huge multi-national law firm, STR Laurie, to become a small subsidiary. Suddenly, all of their decisions can be second-guessed by the giant firm that is literally on top of them. While STR Laurie initially seem like benevolent overlords, we find Diane Lockhart and her colleagues chafing at their loss of independence.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.