Jetpack Distribution Takes International On ‘Welcome To Cardboard City’

Jetpack Distribution has secured the international distribution right to Welcome To Cardboard City, a 3D animated series that hails from the New Zealand-based Vinewood Animation. The deal inked by the distributor covers the first two seasons and 9-minute special Fire In The Cardboard City.

Welcome To Cardboard City features action-based blockbuster comedy stories, slapstick hilarity and razor-sharp dialogue. In Cardboard City giant robots attack, aliens make unwelcome contact and radio-active slime turns everyday bungling heroes into bonafide super-powered superheroes.

The series, which has attracted such guest stars as New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Ian Brown (The Stone Roses), has aired on TVNZ in New Zealand and the special has been bought by various networks across Europe including HBO Europe, NBC Universal, YLE and RTP.

“Welcome To Cardboard City is such an innovative and hilarious concept, we were pretty hooked from the start. The series and special has received global critical acclaim, incredible recognition through awards and festivals and an almost cult following”, said Jetpack CEO, Dominic Gardiner. “And it’s easy to see why. Comedy animation is hugely important for the world’s kids and their families right now. I want everyone to see this show.”

While Co-creator Phil Brough added: “Matthew and I were sitting around one day thinking about what the hardest job in the world would be. We came up with a firefighter in a city made of cardboard. We wrote the script for Fire In Cardboard City that night. The next day I sat down to animate it. A mere five years later, I finished. Much to our surprise, people loved it. The short film travelled the world, won dozens of awards and spun off into the TV series Welcome to Cardboard City. Amazingly we still love doing it and can’t wait to make more.”