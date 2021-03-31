ITV Sets Premiere Date For ‘Too Close’

Too Close will premiere on ITV on Monday April 12th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Too Close follows forensic psychiatrist Dr Emma Robertson, who is assigned to work with Connie Mortensen, a woman accused of a heinous crime but who claims she can’t remember a thing. Dr Robertson is not easily shocked. She’s worked with her fair share of high security patients. However, when she’s sent to assess Connie for trial the two women become dangerously close. Connie has a searing insight into Emma’s deepest insecurities and starts to brutally exploit them.

Their sessions become a complex psychological game with confusing undercurrents. Emma tries to understand Connie and her complicated relationship with her beautiful best friend, Ness Jones, which seems to have made her snap. But as Emma tries to uncover the truth and learn what triggered Connie’s despicable behaviour, it seems that her attempts to see justice done may destroy her instead. The three-part drama, which is based on the the novel by Clara Salaman (written under the pen name Natalie Daniels), is produced by Snowed-In Productions in association with All3Media International and stars Emily Watson, Denise Gough, Thalissa Teixeira, James Sives, Risteárd Cooper, Chizzy Akudolu, Karl Johnson, Eileen Davies, Nina Wadia and Paul Chahidi.

