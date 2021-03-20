ITV Sets Premiere Date For ‘Midsomer Murders: With Baited Breath’

With Baited Breath – the fourth episode of Midsomer Murders season twenty-one – will premiere on ITV on Sunday March 28th at 8pm, it has been announced.

Midsomer Murders follows DCI John Barnaby and his partner as they tackle intricate murder mysteries in the beautiful but deadly countryside of Midsomer. The series is produced by the All3Media owned Bentley Productions and stars Neil Dudgeon, Nick Hendrix, Fiona Dolman and Annette Badland.

In the next new episode, titled With Baited Breath, fishermen flock to the village of Solomon Gorge desperate to catch a giant fish that is said to lurk in the lake. Their plans are threatened however when hundreds of lycra clad sporting enthusiasts descend on the area for the Pyscho Mud Run. Vincent Franklin, Eleanor Fanyinka, Nicola Stephenson, Nitin Ganatra, Bronagh Waugh, Miles Jupp, Lloyd Everitt, Andrew Brooke, Morgan Watkins, Krupa Pattani, Aneurin Barnard, John Stahl, Paul Hunter and Isabel Shaw guest star.

