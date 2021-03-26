ITV Sets Premiere Date For ‘Midsomer Murders: The Wolf Hunter Of Little Worthy’

The Wolf Hunter Of Little Worthy – the first episode of Midsomer Murders season twenty-two – will premiere on ITV on Sunday April 4th at 8pm, it has been announced.

Midsomer Murders follows DCI John Barnaby and his partner as they tackle intricate murder mysteries in the beautiful but deadly countryside of Midsomer. The series is produced by the All3Media owned Bentley Productions and stars Neil Dudgeon, Nick Hendrix, Fiona Dolman and Annette Badland.

In the next new episode, titled The Wolf Hunter Of Little Worthy, after a local photographer wins an urban myth competition with his creation of The Wolf Hunter, it unexpectedly gains a cult following. However, when a man is killed, Barnaby and Winter must investigate if this myth has become murderous reality. Mark Williams. Siobhan Redmond, Maimie McCoy, Ferdinand Kingsley, Sinead Matthews, Louise Jameson, Brian Bovell, Matt McCooey, Molly Harris, Poppy Gilbert, Kadell Herida and Glen Boateng guest star.

