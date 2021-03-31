ITV Sets Premiere Date For ‘Midsomer Murders: The Stitcher Society’

The Stitcher Society – the second episode of Midsomer Murders season twenty-two – will premiere on ITV on Sunday April 11th at 8pm, it has been announced.

Midsomer Murders follows DCI John Barnaby and his partner as they tackle intricate murder mysteries in the beautiful but deadly countryside of Midsomer. The series is produced by the All3Media owned Bentley Productions and stars Neil Dudgeon, Nick Hendrix, Fiona Dolman and Annette Badland.

In the next new episode, titled The Stitcher Society, a local outcast, who was controversially acquitted of murder years previously, is the latest inductee into a post-operative heart rehab club. Following his arrival, members’ dreams of a second chance at life begin being cut short. Silas Carson, Lizzy McInnerny, Peter de Jersey, Keith Allen, Hannah Waddingham, Harriet Thorpe, Natalie Simpson, John Thomson, Michael Nardone, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Nimmy March and Sirine Saba.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.